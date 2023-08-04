'Strong' Typhoon Khanun to Reach S. Korea Thursday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

The year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, is forecast to travel through the country between Thursday morning and early Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, Khanun was passing over waters 300 kilometers south of Japan's Kagoshima region as of 9 a.m., some 48 hours before it is expected to hit waters 30 kilometers west of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.Continuing northwestward, the typhoon is projected to reach a point in North Korea 70 kilometers northeast of the capital of Pyongyang by 9 a.m. Friday.Khanun is likely to remain "strong” upon making landfall on the Korean Peninsula, with its central pressure forecast to be 970 hectopascals and maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second.The storm could pivot westward depending on changes in strength, an expansion of the North Pacific high pressure system or a trough of low pressure from the northern part of South Korea.Along with strong winds, rains of up to over 600 millimeters are in the forecast for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province from Wednesday through Friday and over 400 millimeters for areas surrounding Mount Jiri and mountainous regions on Jeju Island.More than 300 millimeters of precipitation are expected in the southern Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces, up to 200 millimeters in the central Chungcheong areas, and up to over 150 millimeters in the capital region.