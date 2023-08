Photo : YONHAP News

The impending arrival of Typhoon Khanun later this week has prompted the Ministry of Environment to begin a preemptive discharge of multi-purpose dams.According to the ministry, as of Monday, the Chungju Dam has released 300 tons of water per second while the Hoengseong Dam is running at a rate of four-point-six tons per second.A number of dams located in the Nakdong River will also open their floodgates on Tuesday afternoon, discharging between 100 to 400 tons of water per second.While the total storage capacity for 20 multi-purpose dams located across the country is 12-point-nine billion tons, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, current water storage stands at 7.8 billion tons.The Environment Ministry said it had secured enough capacity to store a total of four-point-78 billion tons in preparation for the looming typhoon, which is forecast to hit southeastern waters on Thursday.