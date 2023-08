Photo : YONHAP News

An FA Cup semifinal match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Incheon United FC has been postponed amid adjustments to a K-pop concert for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.The Korea Football Association(KFA) said on Tuesday that the match initially scheduled to be held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Wednesday will be held at a date set by the two clubs, citing the Jamboree adjustment and the approaching Typhoon Khanun.The postponement comes after the government changed the location of the K-pop concert from the Saemangeum campgrounds to the Jeonju stadium amid concerns about the risk posed by the scorching heat wave on participants.However, with the incoming typhoon sparking renewed concerns about safety, the government decided to relocate the Scouts from Saemangeum to other regions and to hold the K-pop concert in Seoul.