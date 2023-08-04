Gov’t: Japan Largely Agreeable to Requests on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it believes there is no major objection by Japan so far regarding Seoul's request for the inclusion of South Korean experts in the monitoring process of Tokyo's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.In a Tuesday briefing, Park Gu-yeon, first vice minister of government policy coordination, said that while the final decision on such inclusion ultimately lies with the International Atomic Energy Agency, a certain degree of consensus has been reached between South Korea and Japan during their latest working-level talks.He said that during the virtual meeting held Monday, the two sides reached considerable agreement on proposals by Seoul, such as the dispatch of South Korean experts and real-time sharing of monitoring data.However, Park said that one more meeting will be held as Japan needs to coordinate on the issues among relevant agencies and conduct a final review, adding that the schedule for the next meeting will be set through diplomatic channels.During summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol made three requests: the inclusion of South Korean experts in the water release inspection process, real-time information sharing, and a suspension of the discharge if a contingency arises, such as excessive radioactive levels in the water.Regarding media reports that Japan requested that a joint statement after a trilateral summit with the U.S. and South Korea scheduled next week include wording in support of the Fukushima water discharge, Park denied such reports while a presidential official also told KBS that it is a false report.