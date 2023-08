Photo : YONHAP News

Police in Daegu said Tuesday they will seek an arrest warrant for a person apprehended near Dongdaegu Station in possession of a weapon the previous day.The police said the man in his 30s told officers that he went to the station with the intent to kill someone, but because there was no specific target, he may be charged with intimidation and possibly plotting a murder.The man was not intoxicated at the time and drug tests also came out negative, prompting the police to consider a history of mental illness.The man was caught by rail station police after he dropped a weapon while trying to take it out of his bag near the station at around 3:52 p.m. Monday, with a search recovering two weapons and a note outlining his plans.