Scouts Leave Jamboree for 8 Different Regions as Typhoon Approaches

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: More than 36-thousand participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum have left the campsite for eight different regions amid safety concerns sparked by the incoming Typhoon Khanun. The Scouts will gather in Seoul on Friday for a K-pop concert and closing ceremony.Richard Larkin has this story.Report: Participants of the World Scout Jamboree boarded over one-thousand buses on Tuesday morning to relocate from their campsite in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province to Seoul and seven other cities and provinces before the expected landfall of Typhoon Khanun on Thursday.According to the Jamboree organizing committee, Gyeonggi Province will host the most with 13-thousand Scouts, followed by South Chungcheong with some six-thousand and Seoul with about three-thousand.About five-thousand Scouts will remain in North Jeolla and participate in the remaining Jamboree programs.Accommodations are primarily university dormitories and training centers for public officials and corporations.The government had initially planned to relocate most of the Scouts to the Seoul metropolitan area, but expanded the radius to include the Chungcheong provinces as it was difficult to find enough lodging in such a short period of time.Police have issued its highest emergency order to escort the Scouts during the relocation with traffic control and to patrol their new accommodations.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the evacuation is not a suspension of the event, but part of a crisis management to preemptively secure the safety of participants.The quadrennial gathering of youths was already plagued by criticism as the scorching heat affected hundreds of participants, while the hygienic conditions of facilities and quality of food led to a further drove of complaints that culminated in the early departure of the British, U.S. and Singaporean contingents.After the relocation, the Scouts will reconvene in Seoul on Friday for a K-pop concert and closing ceremony at the World Cup Stadium in the west of the city, with most returning home after the Jamboree concludes on Saturday.Richard Larkin, KBS World Radio News.