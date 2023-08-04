BAI Finds Flaws in Military's Management of Bulletproof Items

Photo : KBS News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) says it has found that the military is using bulletproof vests with holes or bulletproof supplies that have deteriorated due to overuse.The agency revealed the findings on Tuesday in an inspection report as it said that after supplying bulletproof helmets and vests to each military branch, the defense ministry simply looked through such supplies to determine if they need to be replaced.As a result, Marine Corps units were found to be still using floating bulletproof vests that were supplied some 20 years ago as well as bulletproof vests with holes that make them less water-resistant.Bulletproof vests supplied to the Army, Navy and Marine Corps are designated to be used for up to nine years while bulletproof helmets are set to be used for 15 years.The audit agency noted that the U.S. recommends its military replace bulletproof vests every five years, adding that one local research paper assessed that the appropriate lifespan of a bulletproof vest is six years and that a bulletproof helmet expires in seven years.The BAI notified the defense ministry to come up with ways to maintain the protective functions of bulletproof supplies and devise ways to properly manage such items in consideration of the soldiers' safety.