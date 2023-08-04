Workplace Injury Reported Again at an SPC-affiliated Factory

Photo : YONHAP News

A workplace accident was again reported at a bakery goods factory affiliated with SPC Group, which had made headlines last October after an employee of one its affiliates was found dead with her upper body caught in a mixing machine.A female worker in her 50s got hurt while working at a factory of Shany in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province at around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday. She was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.The accident is said to have resulted after a part of the worker’s abdomen got caught in a mixing machine.Police suspect the incident occurred after another worker who was working with the injured employee in a team of two operated the machine without conducting proper safety checks.The injured employee is set to go into surgery as her breathing and pulse have become stable.Two incidents in which workers suffered broken bones after their fingers got caught in machines had occurred in the very same factory, including one on July 12 and another on October 23 of last year.SPC came under fire last October when an employee in her 20s died at a bakery goods factory affiliated with the top food company in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province with her upper body caught in a mixing machine.