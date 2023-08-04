Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Urges All Gov't Agencies to Exert Best Efforts Toward Jamboree Until the End

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol showed up at the nation's top office on Tuesday on the last day of his summer vacation to review the latest developments regarding the 25th World Scout Jamboree under way. 

Yoon’s spokesperson Lee Do-woon said the president was briefed by top officials on the transfer and accommodation provided for Jamboree participants who have left the campsite in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province for eight different regions amid safety concerns sparked by the incoming Typhoon Khanun.

The president called on all government agencies to exert their best efforts toward the Jamboree until the event ends on Saturday as he stressed that the government will do its best to ensure the safety and health of all participants and to have the participants return to their home countries with a better image of South Korea. 

Yoon also expressed gratitude to the nation’s 17 metropolitan and provincial governments as well as the economic, educational and religious circles for their support for the event.
