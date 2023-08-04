Threat against DP Chair Prompts Tightened Security at Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

A terror threat against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has compelled the National Assembly to strengthen security.The security planning office of the Assembly’s secretariat said on Tuesday that it was notified by the police that an email containing the threat was sent to a number of officials in the Seoul government.The email, which appears to have been sent from Japan, threatens to bomb a library in Seoul if Lee is not killed by 3:34 p.m. Wednesday.The security office said that it has strengthened security measures, including personal protection for the DP chair and increased monitoring of closed-circuit television feeds and patrols.The parliamentary security force deployed two additional quick response teams and asked the police to search the National Assembly Library for explosives.The DP said that Lee left the building on Tuesday guarded by the protection office of the Assembly secretariat but refused police protection once outside, adding that he will proceed with his official schedule on Wednesday.