Pentagon: Any N. Korea-Russia Arms Deal Extremely Concerning

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the U.S. is continuing to monitor any potential arms deals between North Korea and Russia that would violate UN Security Council resolutions.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks during a regular press briefing on Tuesday when asked about concerns over North Korean sales of weapons to other countries.Singh said that the question seems to be about reports that North Korea might be considering sales of ammunition to Russia, which is "extremely concerning" to the U.S.The spokesperson said that the U.S. will continue to identify and expose the North’s arms deals and ensure that any country that plans to do business with the regime or follows through on such a transaction is prepared for the consequences.The remarks came after Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea last month to take part in events marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.Regarding the high-profile trip, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said last Thursday that the Russian defense minister recently visited Pyongyang to persuade the North to sell ammunition to Russia.Kirby added the U.S. remains concerned that the regime continues to contemplate providing military support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine.