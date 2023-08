Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has repeated its calls on the international community to faithfully enforce sanctions against North Korea.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the call during a press briefing on Tuesday in response to a question about the possibility of the U.S. imposing additional sanctions against North Korea over its repeated violations of the UN Security Council resolutions.Miller said that the U.S. will fully enforce the existing sanctions but added that he would not comment on any potential future actions.Regarding possible sanctions against China for helping the North evade sanctions, the spokesperson also refused to touch upon any “potential future sanctions actions.”The Biden administration has maintained its call for dialogue with Pyongyang while repeatedly condemning escalatory actions and missile provocations.