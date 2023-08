Photo : KBS News

The government plans to expand the size of the country’s pet industry to 15 trillion won, or more than eleven billion U.S. dollars, by 2027.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced the plan during a meeting of the head of economy-related ministries on Wednesday.The ministry plans to double the size of the pet industry from eight trillion won last year to 15 trillion won by 2027, and more than triple exports of pet food from 149 million dollars last year to 500 million dollars by 2027.It also plans to increase the number of pet-related companies with a value exceeding 100 billion won from seven to 15 over the period while fostering the overall pet industry from food to treatment, grooming, burial and insurance services.To that end, the ministry decided to actively assist the industry in the four major areas of pet food, pet healthcare, pet services and pet technology.