Yoon Calls for Prioritizing Bolstered Deterrence against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a military strategy to quickly eliminate a threat in the event of a North Korean nuclear or missile provocation with an immediate and overwhelming response by the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Yoon made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding over the second meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee at the Yongsan presidential office.The president said that the nation must build a strong military to deter North Korea from provoking a fight and the military enhancement plan should be adjusted to this objective.He said that through a rational and effective distribution of financial resources, the country must prioritize the development of its deterrence and response capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats while boldly adjusting weapons projects that are not immediately urgent.Stressing the importance of a new drone operations command set to launch next month, Yoon said that the command needs to lead defense operations in the event of a North Korean drone infiltration and demonstrate its firm response posture through offensive utilization.The president also urged service members to be maintain the correct perception of the enemy and strong military discipline, ordering top officials to maximize the fighting spirit of soldiers.