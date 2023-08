Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) has arrested six people for posting online threats of random killings in public places.The prosecution, in cooperation with the police, has been apprehending people making such terror threats following a deadly stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim area on July 21 that killed one person and injured three others.The six that were arrested include a man in his 20s who threatened to kill 20 women in the Sillim area last month and a 19-year-old man who was caught carrying two weapons at Seoul's Gangnam Express Bus Terminal on Sunday after threatening to kill police officers online.The suspects face charges of intimidation, obstruction of justice by deception and preparation for murder.The SPO pledged to respond sternly to crimes that exacerbate public anxiety and hinder the timely and appropriate deployment of police forces and administrative responses.