Air, Sea Travel Suspended as Powerful Typhoon Khanun Nears

Photo : YONHAP News

Flights are being canceled ahead of the expected landfall by Typhoon Khanun on Thursday.According to the Korea Airports Corporation, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 33 flights departing from Gimpo International Airport have been canceled while 13 from Gimhae International Airport have been grounded.The airport manager said it has completed inspections of aircraft binding and drainage in preparation for strong winds and heavy rains.On the southernmost Jeju Island, where the typhoon is expected to have one of the most severe impacts, 65 departures and 79 arrivals at the island's airport were canceled as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.With a strong wind alert in place, most airlines have decided to ground flights starting Wednesday afternoon.Maritime preparations on Jeju have included the evacuation of all ships and closure of ports from 8 p.m. Tuesday, while passenger routes to and from the island have been suspended with an expected resumption date of August 11 after the typhoon moves northward.