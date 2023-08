Photo : YONHAP News

The 25th World Scout Jamboree will hold a closing ceremony featuring a K-pop concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.According to the culture ministry on Wednesday, the 18 groups to feature in the two-hour "K-pop super live" concert will include NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo and The Boyz.The ministry said the relocation of the concert venue from the Saemangeum campgrounds to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, then to the Seoul stadium was inevitable given the changing forecast of Typhoon Khanun's trajectory.It added that the Seoul stadium was selected in consideration of the relocation to the capital area by most of the Scouts and the stadium's know-how in hosting large-scale events and its capacity of around 66-thousand spectators.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that South Korea Korea will likely be out of range of the typhoon by Friday.