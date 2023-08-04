Justice Ministry Reviewing List for Liberation Day Special Pardons

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has begun a review of candidates for what would be a third round of special pardons by President Yoon Suk Yeol around the time of Liberation Day next week.The ministry convened the pardon review committee on Wednesday to deliberate on candidacy for the pardons and reinstatements to be recommended to the president.A number of people from the business community that were convicted for bribery linked to the Park Geun-hye administration's influence-peddling scandal are speculated to be considered.They include Choi Gee-sung, the former head of Samsung Electronics' now-dissolved future strategy office, and Chang Choong-ki, his former deputy.Possible political candidates include Park’s senior presidential secretary for policy coordination An Chong-bum and former second vice culture minister Kim Chong.Justice minister Han Dong-hoon, who chairs the committee, told reporters on Wednesday that pardons are a procedure stipulated in the Constitution and a political decision to be made by the president, declining to comment further.