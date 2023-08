Photo : YONHAP News

The hourly average for electricity consumption surpassed 100 gigawatts for the first time on Monday and Tuesday.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Wednesday, the estimated average power demand between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday reached 100-point-571 gigawatts.The average power demand during the same one-hour block on Tuesday was estimated to be 100-point-254 gigawatts.The estimations include demand within the nation's electricity market as well as solar power generation under power purchase agreements and small-sized in-house solar energy generation, with solar energy taking up over 14 percent of total demand on both days.The Korea Power Exchange earlier announced that electricity demand had hit a record 93-point-615 gigawatts for the summer season as of 5 p.m. Monday, which only tallied demand within the market.