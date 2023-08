Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is continuously advising evacuation for nine South Koreans who have expressed intent to remain in Niger as the country grapples with a military coup d'état.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that the situation in the West African country could worsen severely amid a political crisis stemming from the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum by Abdourahamane Tchiani, chief of the Nigerien presidential guard, late last month.Five of the 14 South Koreans who reside in Niger left the country last Thursday and Friday while the remaining nine have expressed intent to stay due to their businesses.The government is conducting checks on the safety of the nationals and is distributing emergency food supplies to them.