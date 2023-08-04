UN Conveys Regret to S. Korea over Myanmar’s Amb. at Arms Event

Photo : KBS News

The UN has reportedly expressed deep regret to the South Korean government for inviting the ambassador of Myanmar to an event promoting locally-developed weapons.It was found on Wednesday that Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, had conveyed the world organization’s disappointment in a letter sent to Seoul on June 5.In the letter, Andrews expressed deep concerns over Seoul's invitation to Ambassador U Thant Sin, who attended the promotional event in May and was photographed raising his hand atop a K2 tank.The UN official said the ambassador’s participation “legitimizes an illegal and brutal military junta” and casts doubts about Seoul’s policy on arms transfers to the Myanmar military.In a reply sent on July 26, the government said invitations for the May 2 event were sent out to all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Myanmar ambassador was invited in the process.The government then stressed that the ambassador’s participation in the event does not suggest a change in South Korea’s policy on the military coup or imply that transfer of weapons to Myanmar’s military is now up for consideration.