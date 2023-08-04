2 Construction Workers Dead in Floor Collapse in Anseong Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Two foreign construction workers have died in the collapse of a floor of a building under construction in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.Fire and rescue authorities attempted to recover the two construction workers after they became buried under debris when the floor of the ninth story collapsed to the eighth at around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.The two men, who are of Vietnamese nationality, were discovered in a state of cardiac arrest and immediately transported to the hospital but were later pronounced dead, while five other workers were treated for injuries at a temporary medical emergency center.Shortly after the incident, fire and rescue authorities dispatched 52 personnel while the Anseong city government mobilized equipment including an excavator and crane.Authorities believe no further collapse is likely.Construction of the nine-story building began at the end of February with completion set for May 2024.Police plan to investigate construction officials over the proper implementation of safety rules and plan to book people if deemed necessary.