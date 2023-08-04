Watchdog Sets Guidance to Prevent Public Officials' Conflict of Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's corruption watchdog has distributed guidelines on the prevention of conflicts of interest when public officials are involved in investigations, audits and inspections.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said Wednesday that it finalized the guidelines after consultations with officials at 12 related organizations following criticism of ambiguity regarding the Conflict of Interest Prevention Act that took effect in May.The guidelines, sent to some 17-thousand public agencies, state unequivocally that public officials cannot investigate cases in which they themselves or their family members stand as the accuser or the accused.In the case of Cabinet ministers, if they or their family are subject to an investigation, they must report this fact.The commission expects the new guideline to serve as a clear standard when interpreting similar cases in the future as it seeks to quell controversy over divergent views of past commission chairs on such investigations, particularly concerning the children of former and current justice ministers.