Former Samsung Executives Excluded from Liberation Day Pardons

Photo : YONHAP News

Two figures from the business community convicted for bribery linked to the Park Geun-hye administration's influence-peddling scandal have been excluded from special pardons scheduled to be granted around the time of Liberation Day next week.According to sources in political and legal circles, the justice ministry's pardons deliberations committee held a meeting Wednesday that lasted from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and decided to rule out former head of Samsung Electronics' now-dissolved future strategy office Choi Gee-sung and his former deputy Chang Choong-ki.The duo was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the Supreme Court in 2021 and were released on parole in March 2022.The review committee is believed to have excluded them considering they are standing trial in another case related to the disputed merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.Kim Tae-woo, former head of Seoul's Gangseo District, made it on the list. He received a one year sentence suspended for two years in May this year after disclosing irregularities of a special inspections unit under the previous presidential office.The ruling party had called for Kim's pardon as his whistle blowing exposed corruption by the Moon Jae-in government.Justice minister Han Dong-hoon will present the candidate list for pardons and reinstatements to President Yoon Suk Yeol soon, after which it will be finalized through Cabinet approval.