Health Ministry Vows Efforts to Swiftly Introduce System on Supporting Anonymous Births

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry on Wednesday held a meeting with related agencies on ways to promptly introduce a system on supporting anonymous childbirths in which the mother gives birth to a child without disclosing her identity.The ministry is seeking to introduce such a system by protecting the personal information of delivering mothers while ensuring the state keep accurate records of births as part of efforts to balance women’s human rights and the child’s right to know.The ministry said it is considering giving women who decide to give anonymous births time to deliberate on their decision to enable them to scrap such a decision before adoption is concluded.The health ministry is actively pursuing the introduction of the system on protecting anonymous births after the National Assembly passed a bill in June that requires medical facilities to notify local governments the birth of a child once they are born in a medical institution so they won’t miss birth registration.However, the ministry faces some opposition as some have claimed the proposed system encourages child abandonment.