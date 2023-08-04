LH Left out 10 Apt. Complexes in Its Inspection on Flat-plate Structures

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) was belatedly found to have omitted ten apartment complexes in its safety inspection on public apartment complexes with underground parking garages constructed using flat slabs.LH announced on Wednesday that the flat-plate structure was applied in an underground parking garage of an apartment complex in Bibong District in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.Such a complex was not among those that had undergone LH’s safety inspection which was launched after the absence of rebar was cited as the cause of an underground parking lot collapse in an apartment in Incheon's Geomdan New Town in April.Upon confirming that it missed examining the ten apartment complexes, LH launched an emergency inspection which is expected to take around two weeks.LH will likely come under fire as it had announced the results of its inspection on 91 apartment complexes after leaving out ten complexes.The probe on the 91 apartment complexes had found that 15 had weak or no structural reinforcement.