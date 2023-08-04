Police Conclude Bundang Stabbing Rampage Suspect Committed Crime Due to Paranoia

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have concluded that paranoia drove Choi Won-jong to commit a vehicular attack followed by a stabbing rampage last Thursday in the Bundang District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The team at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police handling Choi’s case announced on Wednesday the results of its probe into the incident that has left one person dead and 13 others wounded.The probe team concluded that Choi committed such crime due to paranoia, stating that the 22-year-old was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder in 2020 but hadn’t received medical treatment for the condition in the past three years.Choi is said to have maintained his initial testimony that he committed the crime to kill the person who belongs to a stalker group that is out to get him and, with the murder, he sought to inform the world about the aforementioned organization.Police also concluded that it is unlikely that Choi was influenced by the stabbing rampage that occurred near Sillim subway station in Seoul's Gwanak District on July 21 that left one person dead and three others wounded.Police plan to hand over Choi to the prosecution on Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder.