KB Kookmin Bank Employees Pocketed 12.7 Bln Won Using Undisclosed Customer Info.

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities have found that a group of KB Kookmin Bank employees pocketed some 12-point-seven billion won in undue profit by using customers’ undisclosed information.The Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service said Wednesday that they alerted the prosecution via an emergency measure about the alleged unfair transactions carried out by the employees of KB Kookmin Bank’s brokerage division.Authorities believe between seven and nine bank employees were involved in the scheme.This marks the first time suspicions have surfaced that employees of a large-sized bank took part in illicit acts involving a systematic use of undisclosed information.The said employees are suspected of purchasing stocks in their name or in the name of their family members after securing in advance information on the size and schedules of bonus issues of 61 listed companies while handling such firms' related business between January 2021 and April of this year.A bonus issue refers to an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders.KB Kookmin Bank had also been slapped with a complaint 20 years ago for allegedly engaging in unfair transactions using undisclosed information.