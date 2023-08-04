Khanun to Land near Sacheon, S. Gyeongsang around 9 a.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Khanun is set to land near Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province around 9 a.m. Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 6 a.m. Thursday, Khanun was traveling northward from waters some 100 kilometers south of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour.Khanun's central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 126 kilometers per hour, or 35 meters per second, maintaining its classification as a "strong" typhoon.The weather agency forecast the sixth typhoon of the year to move through the Chungcheong regions during the day and pass the Seoul metropolitan area later in the evening before moving toward North Korea’s Hwanghae Province.As Khanun moves northward, the KMA projected a maximum wind speed of 40 meters per second for the southern coastal regions and between 15 and 25 meters per second for central regions, including the capital area.Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and the five northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea are set to see between 100 and 200 millimeters of rain through Friday.The eastern parts of Gangwon Province are expected to be pounded with between 150 and 300 millimeters of precipitation, with some regions expected to see more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour.The KMA also forecast rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters for the western parts of Gangwon Province through Friday.