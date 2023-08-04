Prosecutors Summon DP Chief over Baekhyeon-dong Project Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned the leader of main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Lee Jae-myung, for questioning as part of their probe into a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, south of Seoul.According to the legal sector on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office recently notified Lee to appear for questioning as the DP chief faces suspicions of breach of trust with regard to the land development scandal.Lee is expected to be questioned some time later next week.Prosecutors believe that as mayor of Seongnam, Lee was involved in the alteration of conditions for various permits in the Baekhyeon-dong project in favor of private companies back in 2015.If Lee accepts the latest summons, he will be appearing before prosecutors for questioning for the fourth time, having previously been grilled for his alleged role in the Daejang-dong land development scandal and third-party bribery involving the city’s football club.