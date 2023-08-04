Suspect in Bundang Stabbing Rampage Apologizes to Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over to the prosecution a man accused of killing one person and wounding 13 others in a vehicular attack that was followed by a stabbing rampage last Thursday in the Bundang District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police handed over Choi Won-jong to the prosecution at around 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder.Choi, whose identity was disclosed to the public on Monday, stepped out of the police station and got in a van without wearing a hat or mask.Asked if he feels remorse for what he did, Choi expressed deep apologies to the victims, adding that he hopes for the swift recovery of those in the hospital while conveying deep condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased victim.Before getting in the van, Choi continued to show signs of paranoia as he claimed that he has been stalked by an organization for several years and that he committed the crime because he thought that many of its members were near his house.The handover came a day after police concluded that Choi committed the crime due to paranoia, stating that the 22-year-old was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder in 2020 but had not received medical treatment for the condition in the past three years.Police also concluded that it is unlikely that Choi was influenced by the stabbing rampage that occurred near Sillim subway station in Seoul's Gwanak District on July 21 that left one person dead and three others wounded.