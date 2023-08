Photo : YONHAP News

With Typhoon Khanun moving northward toward the Korean Peninsula, the Seoul Metropolitan Government canceled all outdoor programs that were scheduled on Thursday for participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree.Instead, they will take part in various events and programs at indoor facilities, including the Dongdaemun Design Plaza where a private tour of the venue will be provided.Another program available will be a tour around LoL Park, the esports stadium created for the multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends, located in Jongno District.Participants will also be able to take part in various Korean culture programs, including arts and crafts programs as well as K-pop dance classes.Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, some 25-hundred Jamboree participants attended “Welcome to Seoul Dance Night” events held at Gwanghwamun and Yeouido Hangang Park.