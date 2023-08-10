Typhoon Khanun Lands near S. Gyeongsang City of Geoje

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Khanun, which landed near the southeastern Gyeongsang city of Geoje at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, is passing through the southeastern inland region some 20 kilometers south-southwest from the Gyeongsang city of Miryang.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 11 a.m., Khanun's central pressure was 980 hectopascals with a maximum wind speed of 29 meters per second.The weather agency projected the typhoon to reach 50 kilometers south-southwest from the southeastern city of Daegu by noon at a speed of 31 kilometers per hour, 60 kilometers southeast from the central city of Cheongju by 3 p.m. at 33 kilometers per hour.Khanun is expected to pass east-southeast of Seoul by 30 kilometers around 9 p.m. at a slowed speed of 24 kilometers per hour, before crossing the border towards North Korea's Hwanghae Province by early Friday at 15 kilometers per hour.Typhoons can cause a greater damage at slower speeds with deluges and flooding.Typhoon alerts are in place nationwide, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds in the southern coastal areas reaching 40 meters per second through Thursday night, and up to 25 meters per second in the central region, including the capital area through early Friday.Heavy rains are expected to begin to subside on Jeju and in the south from Thursday night, but will continue through Friday in the central Chungcheong region, the capital area and eastern Gangwon Province.The KMA forecast over 300 millimeters of additional precipitation in the eastern part of Gangwon and up to 150 millimeters in the capital area.