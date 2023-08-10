PM Han Orders Evacuation in Areas at Risk of Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has ordered local governments in areas at risk of typhoon damage to complete the evacuation of residents as Khanun moves up the country.At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Han cast concerns that the typhoon, the sixth of the year, is forecast to be accompanied by heavy rains while traveling at a low speed since making landfall at around 9 a.m. on the south coast.The prime minister urged officials to consider evacuation orders and conduct mandatory evacuations when necessary as stipulated under disaster safety laws.As of 11 a.m. more than 10-thousand people have been evacuated across the country, with the largest number concentrated in the North Gyeongsang Province. Authorities have reported at least one death after a man in his sixties was swept away in a rising stream in Daegu. Another man in a wheelchair was reported missing after falling into a ditch.Urging local governments overseeing the ongoing World Scout Jamboree events to carry out the day's activities indoors due to the weather, Han ordered officials to take steps to protect Scouts' safety at all times.Interior minister Lee Sang-min, who convened a separate meeting to check up on typhoon preparations, ordered regular inspections of coastal areas and restricted access to underground passes if necessary.The minister also called for advisories urging the public to stay indoors through emergency text messages and other community channels.