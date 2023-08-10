Over 300 Flights Grounded on Nationwide Due to Typhoon Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 300 flights have been grounded nationwide due to Typhoon Khanun.According to the transport ministry, as of 1 p.m., 355 flights that were scheduled to depart from the nation's 15 airports were grounded, including ten from Incheon International Airport.For Jeju Island alone, more than 200 departures and arrivals were cancelled. Still some flights have started to resume operations as of 5 p.m. after it typhoon passed by the island.As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities shut down all ports on the island, banning the operation of all passenger ships. Operation was also halted at ports in Mokpo, Incheon and Tongyeong.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 161 high-speed trains and 251 regular trains were suspended around the country on Thursday.In the southern region, hundreds of cases of typhoon damage, including landslides and inundation of roads and homes, have been reported.As of 11 a.m., ten-thousand-641 people from 12 cities and provinces have been evacuated, while access to hundreds of roads, streams and coastal areas has been restricted.