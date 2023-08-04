DP Chief to Appear for Questioning in Baekhyeon-dong Probe Aug. 17

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear for questioning by the prosecution over alleged corruption in a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province.In a statement on Thursday, Lee accused the prosecution of attempting to help the administration overcome crises by suppressing the leader of the opposition, but said he would still cooperate with the state agency.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said Lee will appear for questioning by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on August 17.The DP chief had previously attended three rounds of questioning, once regarding allegations of third party bribery surrounding a Seongnam municipal football club, and twice in the agency's probe into Wirye and Daejang-dong development scandals.Lee is suspected of involvement in the alteration of conditions for various permits in the Baekhyeon-dong project in favor of private companies when he was the mayor of the city back in 2015.