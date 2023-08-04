Cho Kuk’s Daughter Indicted for Illegalities in Univ. Admissions

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have indicted Cho Min, the daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk, for illegalities in her university admissions process some 15 days before the statute of limitations expires for some charges.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday indicted Cho without pretrial detention on charges of falsification of official documents, obstruction of business, and obstruction of justice by deception.She is accused of collaborating with her mother to submit falsified documents in her application to Seoul National University's College of Medicine in 2013 and at Pusan National University's Graduate School of Medicine in 2014.Her mother, Chung Kyung-shim, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for her role in the document forgery, while a Seoul court sentenced her father to a two-year prison term for using his political influence to leverage academic favors for his children.An official from the prosecution said the indictment reflects the agency’s belief that the Supreme Court case for Chung affirmed that her daughter played a leading role in the process.Prosecutors have yet to indict Cho's younger brother, Cho Won, who also faces allegations of irregularities in his admission to a graduate program at Yonsei University.