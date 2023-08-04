Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KDI Maintains 2023 Growth Outlook at 1.5%

Written: 2023-08-10 13:54:42Updated: 2023-08-10 14:17:30

KDI Maintains 2023 Growth Outlook at 1.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) has maintained its growth outlook this year at one-point-five percent.

In an updated report on Thursday, the think tank said its outlook was unchanged despite a slowdown in the rise of consumption due to recoveries in investment in the construction sector and exports.

The KDI projected private spending to expand at two-point-five percent, down from the previous forecast of three percent, after recovery in overseas travel has slowed.

The institute expected construction investment to jump to one-point-three percent from the previously projected zero-point-four-percent, citing the limited impact of financial instabilities in the sector.

The KDI attributed an increase in its forecast for the current account balance from a surplus of 16-point-four billion U.S. dollars to 31-point-three billion dollars to a better-than-expected performance in the goods balance and primary income account. 

The institute placed its inflation forecast at three-point-five percent, up zero-point-one percentage point, citing the recent surge in global oil prices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >