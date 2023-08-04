Jamboree Organizers Switch Events to Indoor Programs Due to Khanun

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the organizers of the 25th World Scout Jamboree announced on Thursday that they will switch all of the event’s activities under way in eight cities and provinces to indoor programs due to Typhoon Khanun.Among the programs are concerts and exhibitions, including “Sneakers Unboxed Seoul: Studio to Street” exhibition at Sejong Museum of Art and an orchestra concert at Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.Organizers and the government have also prepared Taekwondo and climbing programs in Asan, South Chungcheong Province as well as in Wanju and Muju, both in North Jeolla Province.Participating Scouts will also be able to tour high-tech industrial facilities, including the headquarters of Samsung Biologics as well as Celltrion both in Incheon and SK Hynix's in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.Gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook is set to visit some of the venues to check whether the programs are unfolding smoothly and whether any facilities have suffered typhoon damage.