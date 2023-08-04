Gov't Regrets Kim Jong-un's Orders for More Offensive War Preparation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed strong regret over an order by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for more “offensive” preparations for the possibility of war.A unification ministry official told reporters on Thursday that Seoul deeply regrets the mention of war preparations and a boost in arms production by Pyongyang when it is the reclusive state that is threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.The North’s state-run media reported that Kim issued the order on Wednesday while chairing the seventh Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.The official said the more the North engages in such efforts, the weaker its security will become in the face of expanded deterrence and a strengthened response by Seoul and Washington.In photos released by the North’s media in which Kim is seen pointing at a South Korean map during the enlarged meeting, the ministry official said he appeared to be pointing at the Seoul metropolitan area and Daejeon in an apparent bid to send a message to the South.On the North’s plan to hold a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its state founding on September 9, the ministry official said it is unprecedented for Pyongyang to hold such an event for a third time this year, while also citing the unprecedented announcement of plans for a military parade.