Worker Injured at SPC-Affiliated Bakery Factory Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

A worker injured at a bakery factory earlier this week has died two days after she was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.Police are investigating a coworker over suspicions of improper operation of a machine that led to the accident at Shany, an affiliate of SPC Group. They are also looking into whether the company can be held accountable under the Serious Accident Punishment Act that went into effect in January 2022.Under the Serious Accident Punishment Act, a business owner or business manager may face up to a year in prison or fines of up to one billion won.According to Seongnam Jungwon Police Station in Gyeonggi Province and SPC Group, the victim in her 50s whose upper body was caught in a mixing machine at the plant on Tuesday died at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.She underwent an emergency operation at the hospital that restored her breathing and pulse, but eventually failed to recover.The victim was working in a group of two when the other worker operated the machine without conducting proper safety checks.The coworker reportedly experienced mental anguish due to guilt and trauma, but stabilized at a hospital after questioning by the police, which has booked them on charges of professional negligence resulting in death while an investigation is carried out into potential safety violations with other factory crew.Other workers who witnessed the incident also received psychological therapy, while operation of all product lines at the factory have been suspended.In a statement, SPC extended condolences to the family of the deceased and vowed to cooperate with investigations to determine the cause of the accident.The tragedy occurred less than a year since the death of yet another worker at a SPC factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, after getting caught in an industrial mixer while working alone.Following the accident last year, the baking giant announced it will enhance safety measures at its operations. SPC brands include Paris Baguette as well as the operational rights to global hamburger brand Shake Shack.