DP Innovation Committee Proposes Revamp of Leadership Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unveiled its third reform plan on Thursday seeking to revamp the party leadership election process.In a news conference held at the National Assembly in Seoul, the committee proposed that the party elect its leader and Supreme Council members with a system in which 70 percent is drawn from the results of a vote by dues-paying members and 30 percent from an opinion poll.The committee stressed the need to make changes to the party’s organization and culture in line with the fact that the DP, with some two-point-five million members, is the biggest political party in member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.Currently, the party elects its leadership after reflecting 40 percent of votes cast by active members who regularly pay party dues, 30 percent by delegates, 25 percent by an opinion poll and five percent by ordinary party members.The committee also decided to slap stronger penalties on sitting lawmakers seeking the party nomination but who scored low in an evaluation of public officials.The move comes amid public scrutiny over a probe involving close aides to former DP chair Song Young-gil, regarding an election bribery scandal that shook the party.