Rep. Chung Jin-suk Handed Jail Time for Defaming Late Pres. Roh

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party Rep. Chung Jin-suk has been sentenced to a prison term for defaming the late President Roh Moo-hyun.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Thursday handed him a six-month sentence, heavier than the five million-won fine demanded by the prosecution. The lawmaker was not, however, subject to an immediate arrest.The court said there were no grounds to believe what Chung purported as the truth, and such a vicious attack cannot be justified in the name of free speech, adding that the claim seriously damaged the reputation of the late president and his wife, whose family wanted heavy penalties imposed.Chung was indicted and referred to trial on libel charges after he was sued by the late leader's family for a social media post he wrote in September 2017 claiming that Roh committed suicide after his wife, Kwon Yang-sook, left home following an argument over an investigation into Kwon and their son related to allegations that they received bribes from a businessperson.After the ruling, Chung said he should respect the court but the verdict is difficult to accept and expressed plans to appeal.If the sentence is finalized, Chung will lose his parliamentary badge in accordance with law.