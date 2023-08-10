Typhoon Khanun Continues Moving Northward

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration

Typhoon Khanun, which landed near the southeastern Gyeongsang city of Geoje at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, continues to move northward.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 7 p.m. Thursday, Khanun was traveling north-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour over areas some 50 kilometers north of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, putting it some 80 kilometers from Seoul.Khanun's central pressure was 985 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 79 kilometers per hour, or 22 meters per second.As of 7 p.m. Thursday, typhoon advisories are in place for the central region and North Gyeongsang Province.According to the KMA, Khanun slowed its approach as it veered its path from north to north-northwest. Concerns are mounting on the slowdown amplifying damage as rainfall and strong winds tend to linger for longer periods of time when typhoons decelerate.Up to 30 millimeters of rain per hour are in the forecast for some areas in the central region.The weather agency forecast maximum instantaneous wind speeds of up to 20 meters per second in some coastal areas.