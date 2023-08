Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors reversed a selling trend last month to net purchase domestic shares on the secondary KOSDAQ market to the tune of two-point-five trillion won, or nearly two billion U.S. dollars, last month.According to data by the Financial Supervisory Service released Thursday, foreigners net purchased 641 billion won in local listed stocks in the month of July by unloading one-point-eight trillion won in the securities market and buying up two-point-49 trillion won in the tech-heavy KOSDAQ.By country, investors from Britain and Singapore were net purchasers while investors from the U.S. and Luxembourg were net sellers.As of July, foreigners' domestic stock holdings amounted to 701-point-seven trillion won, accounting for 26-point-four percent of market capitalization, while foreign net investment in Korean bonds also continued for the fifth month.