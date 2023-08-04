Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Park Seeks Support for Expo Bid in Talks with Ethiopian PM

Written: 2023-08-10 16:48:35Updated: 2023-08-10 16:55:52

FM Park Seeks Support for Expo Bid in Talks with Ethiopian PM

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa on Wednesday and asked for the African nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Seoul's top diplomat stressed that Ethiopia, where the African Union is headquartered, holds pivotal status in South Korea's diplomacy with the continent and proposed advancing bilateral relations into a strategic partnership.

Park said the expo bid is to share Korea's development experience with developing countries and strengthen long-term cooperation.

He also briefed the Ethiopian leader on Seoul's "bold initiative" policy of economic support for North Korea in return for denuclearization while stressing the importance of a stern and unified global response to the regime's missile provocations.

In response, the prime minister urged efforts to uncover cooperative projects in areas of agriculture, mining, industrial technology, public health and trade.

On Wednesday, Park also hosted a meeting of 22 heads of Korean mission offices in Africa.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >