Athletes Vying for IOC Membership Candidacy Undergo Interviews

Photo : YONHAP News

Five athletes vying to become South Korea's candidate for membership in the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission underwent interviews on Thursday, the first stage in the selection process.Volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon, pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh and badminton player Kim So-yeon each took part in the 30-minute closed-door interview held by an evaluation panel of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.The panel of experts asked a range of questions and also tested the candidates on their English proficiency.The committee will narrow down the five Olympians to three and select the final single candidate on Monday. It will then recommend the candidate to the IOC later this month with the election taking place during the Paris Summer Olympics next year.Archer Oh Jin-hyek who entered the race last week could not attend the interview due to training in Paris for the Hangzhou Asian Games and has therefore been automatically disqualified.Table tennis legend Ryu Seung-min’s term on the Athletes' Commission ends next year.