Ex-Justice Minister Blasts Indictment against His Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

Following news of his daughter's indictment, former justice minister Cho Kuk said that authorities should just imitate past authoritarian regimes and just torture him.Cho, who served under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, made the remark in a Facebook post Thursday, in an apparent bid to rouse public empathy.Also taking to social media, his daughter Cho Min said she heard the news through media and vowed to faithfully take part in the trial and humbly take responsibility in areas she is held to account.Earlier, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Cho without detention on charges of falsifying official documents for university admission.The indictment came some 15 days before the statute of limitations expires for some charges.She is accused of collaborating with her mother to submit falsified documents in her application to Seoul National University's College of Medicine in 2013 and Pusan National University's Graduate School of Medicine in 2014.Her mother is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for her role in the forgery, while a Seoul court sentenced her father to a two-year prison term for using his political influence to leverage academic favors for his children.Last month, the daughter announced she was dropping lawsuits she had filed against Korea University and Pusan National University for their decisions to revoke her school admission following her mother's conviction.