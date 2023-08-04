Yoon Again Slams 'Anti-State Forces' for Urging Breakup of UNC

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has countered what he calls "anti-state forces" for their push to disband the UN Command, which he described as a formidable force defending South Korea.During talks with UNC commander Paul LaCamera and deputy commander Andrew Harrison at the Yongsan presidential office on Thursday, Yoon said the UNC has safeguarded the Republic of Korea during the Korean War crisis and continues to play a crucial role in maintaining peace on the peninsula after 70 years.Yoon said the command is a powerful force in defense as it provides allied combat power to the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command in the event of a war without the need of a UN Security Council resolution.Yoon said this is why North Korea and its followers have continuously called for the command's dissolution in connection to a declaration formally ending the Korean War.Yoon stressed however that wise South Koreans will not be deceived by such claims of "false peace" that relies on the enemy's goodwill.Yoon’s comments come a day after after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the ruling party in Pyongyang to make more “offensive” preparations for the possibility of war.