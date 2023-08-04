1 Dead, 1 Missing as Typhoon Khanun Batters S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

At least one person died and another went missing as Typhoon Khanun battered the nation on Thursday with heavy rains and strong winds.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Friday, a man in his 60s died in a flash flood in Daegu on Thursday, while another man in his 60s in a wheelchair went missing in the city.The headquarters added, however, that the two incidents were classified as safety-related accidents and were not ascribed to Khanun, which therefore has no official casualties as of the morning update.The number of people who have evacuated to temporary shelters has surpassed 15-thousand in 17 cities and provinces, and over six-thousand of them have yet to return home, staying at community halls or senior centers.About 50 houses and commercial buildings have suffered water damage while 180 public facilities, including roads and bridges, have been washed away or destroyed.More than one-thousand hectares of farmland have been flooded or washed away with seven-thousand square meters of greenhouses destroyed, while about 40-thousand households nationwide experienced power outages.